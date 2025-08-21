NFL Power Rankings: Final division power rankings before the regular season

The 2025 NFL Season is quickly approaching. Let's unveil our final divisional power rankings before the regular season. It is abundantly clear that some divisions are simply more talented than others - that's a fact.

In fact, there is a possibility that all four teams from a division can make the postseason, as the seven-team playoff field does allow for that. As the regular season quickly approaches, we've unveiled our final divisional power rankings.

We considered QB talent, overall roster talent, and coaching in these rankings, so let's get into it right here.

Final division power rankings before the start of the 2025 NFL Season

8. NFC South

It's hard to find something notable in the NFC South outside of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and even that team isn't special. All of the Panthers, Saints, and Falcons have monumentally massive question marks at the most important position - quarterback.

The Saints might truly be the worst team in the NFL and could be the first winless team of the 17-game era, and I don't believe that is a stretch. While Carolina and Atlanta could be frisky in 2025, it's more likely that a QB doesn't pan out, so Bryce Young and Michael Penix Jr are not guaranteed success. This is the worst division in football.

7. AFC South

Another bad division is the AFC South, and it's similar in many ways to the NFC South. The Houston Texans are the top team in the division, but they're not great and do have question marks themselves. The Colts, Jaguars, and Titans are also all bad teams with, you guessed it, QB question marks.

Now yes, Trevor Lawrence on the Jags and Cam Ward on the Titans could both end up being high-end quarterbacks in this league, but this ranking is for 2025, and it's just not looking promising for a few of these teams. The AFC South is seventh in our power rankings.

6. AFC East

The AFC East has the Buffalo Bills and everyone else, and while Buffalo is an exceptional team, th rest of the division is shaky. I am higher on the New England Patriots than most, and the Miami Dolphins can be a fun team, but Buffalo is going to runaway with this division, and the AFC East will have just one playoff team in the 2025 NFL Season, period.

5. NFC West

We're now beginning to get into some divisions that do have some viable teams. The LA Rams are the top team in the NFC West, but that's only if Matthew Stafford is on the field and healthy. Both the 49ers and Cardinals can be frisky in 2025 due to easier schedules and the potential that the Cards breakout.

I am very low on the Seattle Seahawks, personally, but I guess they have a path to eight-ish wins. The NFC West may not have the most talent in our division power rankings, but it's a respectable and tough division to play in.