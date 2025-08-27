NFL Power Rankings: Final GM rankings before the 2025 regular season

28. Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints

Mickey Loomis has dug himself a really deep and disastrous hole if we’re being honest. The New Orleans Saints roster is old, bad, and brittle if you ask me. He has needed to blow this thing up and rebuild for years, but alas, he keeps kicking the can down the road, and some of his roster moves in the recent past really prove just how much Sean Payton was doing for the Saints when those two were together. Loomis is the worst incumbent GM in our power rankings, and it’s not even close.

27. Joe Schoen, New York Giants

Joe Schoen is on the hot seat this year, but rookie QB Jaxson Dart could absolutely save the day. In Schoen’s tenure, he’s botched a slew of positions, as questions still remain along the offensive line and with some of their weapons.

The defense appears to be good on paper, but that won’t matter if the Dart pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft does not pan out like they hope. The Giants signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston also feels like a desperation move. Schoen is 27th in our power rankings.

26. Dan Morgan, Carolina Panthers

Dan Morgan has been a very aggressive GM since taking over, and I would argue that the Carolina Panthers have a better roster than you think. However, it’s still early on in his tenure and he really hasn’t done much to be ranked higher. Furthermore, the regime that drafted Bryce Young isn’t there anymore, so if Young does not pan out in 2025, will that be Morgan’s fault? It’s hard to find a fair ranking for the Panthers’ GM. He ends up being 26th in our rankings.

25. Chris Ballard, Indianapolis Colts

The rest of the roster is quite solid, but Colts’ GM Chris Ballard has botched the QB position for years now, as Daniel Jones is slated to start for them. There really isn’t much more to say, either - the roster is absolutely capable of making the playoffs, but having no grip on the QB situation has spun his tenure into chaos.