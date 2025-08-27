NFL Power Rankings: Final GM rankings before the 2025 regular season

20. Ryan Poles, Chicago Bears

On paper, Ryan Poles has built a team capable of earning a Wild Card spot, but that is much easier said than done, as he still has questions at quarterback and with the coaching staff. Caleb Williams was sloppy as a rookie, so Poles had to go out and convince Ben Johnson and his staff to come aboard to try and fix things.

At best, Chicago could compete for the NFC North in the 2025 NFL Season, but the floor does feel quite low. He’s 20th in our GM power rankings.

19. Eliot Wolf, New England Patriots

My favorite team to breakout in the 2025 NFL Season, the New England Patriots de-facto GM Eliot Wolf is 19th in our power rankings. He got serious this offseason by hiring Mike Vrabel as the next head coach. Vrabel brought back Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator as well, and this team got to work overhauling the offensive line and putting more weapons around Drake Maye. They literally did everything necessary to take a leap in 2025, and I am definitely banking on that happening.

18. John Schneider, Seattle Seahawks

John Schneider and the Seattle Seahawks got worse this offseason if you ask me. Sure, the defense could be great, but the offense is just littered with question marks, and I struggle to see how this team can replicate their 10-win season from 2024. Oddly enough, they were the only double-digit win team in 2024 that didn’t make the playoffs.

17. Omar Khan, Pittsburgh Steelers

Omar Khan would be the best GM in the NFL if it was 2020, but many of the players he has acquired this offseason are way over the hump, and this feels like the same exact Steelers team as 2024, just packaged differently. Pittsburgh is going to be in the same spot when the offseason rolls around; likely going one and done in the playoffs, or not making it at all, and wondering where the next GM will come from.