NFL Power Rankings: Final GM rankings before the 2025 regular season

12. Nick Caserio, Houston Texans

Nick Caserio’s biggest priority this offseason was to try and fix the offensive line, and it remains to be seen if he was able to do that. If he was, the Houston Texans will emerge as contenders and finally win more than 10 games in a season. Caserio has done a ton of good for this franchise and was able to dig them out of a pretty deep hole with the CJ Stroud pick back in the 2023 NFL Draft. This is a division-winning roster with a great young QB and a fierce defense.

11. George Paton, Denver Broncos

Coming in at 11th in our power rankings, George Paton is largely seen as one of the best drafting eyes in the NFL, and a ton of the Denver Broncos’ recent draft picks have begun to emerge and develop. This is easily the best defense in the NFL on paper and a top-3 offensive line. Bo Nix may also take a huge leap forward, as the Broncos feel quite close to dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Where does this team have a weakness?

10. Brett Veach, Kansas City Chiefs

I struggle to get the hype with Brett Veach, as the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled on offense the past two seasons and just do not have the firepower they used to. There are serious, legitimate questions along the offensive line, at wide receiver and running back, and even in the secondary. The depth isn’t all that great, and I have said for a while that this team has gotten too Patrick Mahomes-reliant. That might end up being the case in 2025.

9. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah put a ton of resources into the offensive and defensive lines this offseason, and those are things that high-quality GMs do. Roster-wise, Minnesota could be on the bring of ‘elite’ status if second-year QB JJ McCarthy ends up being the answer. Minnesota is far from perfect, and Adofo-Mensah has not been great in the NFL Draft, but there aren’t many teams who are well-positioned like the Vikings.