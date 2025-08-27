NFL Power Rankings: Final GM rankings before the 2025 regular season

8. Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills

Year after year, Brandon Beane has built some top-notch teams, but the Buffalo Bills simply cannot get over the hump in the postseason. Beane again got to work this offseason and tried to shore up the weakest spots on this roster. He and Sean McDermott have turned this franchise around for the better, but it’s now getting to a point where not making the Super Bowl is a massive failure.

7. Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay Packers

Maybe the team with the most ‘good’ players in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers are littered with talent but don’t really have enough of those legitimate game-changing players that can turn the tide of a given week. The Green Bay Packers should be good enough to compete for the NFC North title, but they could also fall short again. There have been social media rumblings that the front office is working on a deal for Micah Parsons, and if that’s the case…

6. Adam Peters, Washington Commanders

Quickly turning the Washington Commanders franchise around, GM Adam Peters is riding high and has loaded up this offseason, trading for key veterans like Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. The team also was able to get an extension done for Terry McLaurin, so they can move on from that. This team is old on paper, so Peters will have to get some young talent on the roster, but he’s turned this team into a borderline-contender for the 2025 NFL Season.

5. Jason Licht, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A high-end GM in the NFL Draft, Jason Licht has a ton of draft picks on his roster and yet another team capable of winning the division. The Buccaneers were such an underrated team that Tom Brady signed with them back in 2020. Now yes, this team isn’t going to contend for the Super Bowl this year, but they’ve got notable talent on either side of the ball and are again in line to win at least 10 games. Jason Licht has really done well for himself over the last half-decade.