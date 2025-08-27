NFL Power Rankings: Final GM rankings before the 2025 regular season

4. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens

Argubaly building the best roster in the NFL, Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is a lot like Brandon Beane in that he’s built a top contender each year, but has failed to get over the hump in the playoffs, and believe it or not, but the Ravens have not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, so time is ticking. DeCosta made key veteran additions this offseason, adding Jaire Alexander and DeAndre Hopkins, so it’s clear he’s trying to push the Ravens over the edge for 2025.

3. Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

Cooking with hot grease just about all the time, Les Snead is an outstanding GM and comes in at no. 3 in our power rankings. Ever since winning the Super Bowl back in 2021, all Snead and the LA Rams have done has been hitting on pick after pick in the NFL Draft and now having one of the best rosters in the NFL. Their season could come down to the health of Matthew Stafford’s back, but if he can stay on the field, expect LA to be playing well into January.

2. Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions had the best roster in the NFL last year and could again have the best roster heading into the 2025 NFL Season, but injuries really derailed things when it got late into the season and into the playoffs. Brad Holmes is an excellent GM with few, if any flaws. He’s made good move after good move and has positioned the Lions to again win the NFC North, which would be three years in a row. Can Detroit make the Super Bowl this year, or did their window slam shut?

1. Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

No surprise here, as Howie Roseman takes the top spot in our GM rankings before the 2025 NFL Season. He’s now a two-time Super Bowl champion and will clearly do anything it takes to win. His continued emphasis on the trenches is why Philly is always a solid team, and he’s also made some high-end additions in free agency periods like signing Saquon Barkley and trading for AJ Brown. Roseman is on top of the world and is the best GM in the NFL.