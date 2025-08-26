NFL Power Rankings: Final head coach rankings for the 2025 season

24. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

You get the sense that the 2025 NFL Season is going to be huge for the tenures of Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard. While Steichen is 17-17 in his first two seasons, which isn't terrible, his weird approach to the QB situation has thrown a lot of people off, and it just does not seem like the third-year coach has a great grip on his team. Steichen is 24th in our power rankings.

23. Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons

Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons could win the NFC South in the 2025 NFL Season, but it's going to take a huge leap from Michael Penix Jr and an overall well-coached team from Morris. The veteran coach really isn't anything special but has been in the NFL for quite some time, so the experience is there if nothing else.

22. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Early on, it seemed like the Miami Dolphins had the next elite head coach in Mike McDaniel, but his almost high school-like personality doesn't seem to jive with an NFL team, so McDaniel's ranking has taken a hit for the 2025 NFL Season. Absolutely not a bad head coach, he's likely not in the best spot right now and might have to reset him as an offensive coordinator, as he'l absolutely get another shot down the line if he does not survive 2025.

21. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

I had a hard time placing Kevin Stefanski on this list, as the Deshaun Watson trade blowing up in their faces was not something that most saw coming. Stefanski's leash still might be quite long since that trade went about as badly as possible, but I just can't bring myself to rank him much higher.

20. Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders

Now with the Las Vegas Raiders in what is likely his last coaching stop in the NFL, Pete Carroll might have his tallest task yet, as this franchise has been dysfunctional and poorly-run for years. Can Carroll stop that madness and get them on the right track?

19. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel knows how to win and is probably going to shoot up these rankings for the 2025 NFL Season, as the New England Patriots have what it takes to be a breakout team, and Vrabel has coached a plethora of winning teams during his time with the Tennessee Titans.

18. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

A 10-7 record in year one, Mike Macdonald's team in 2024 was the only double-digit win squad that didn't make the playoffs, which is quite interesting. He's 18th in our power rankings and might have an even tougher time at a winning record in 2025.

17. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

Going from four wins in 2023 to eight in 2024, Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals are on the right track, and the NFC West could be wide open in the 2025 season. At one point in 2024, the Cardinals were 6-4, so this team is close.