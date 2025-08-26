NFL Power Rankings: Final head coach rankings for the 2025 season

16. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor is a fine head coach, but he's nothing special. Taylor has an awful habit of getting out to slow starts, as it plagues him and the Cincinnati Bengals every single season. It leaves the franchise trying to catch up. In 2024, they were just 4-8 through 12 games, and they had then proceeded to win five games to close out the season. Despite that win streak, they were out of the playoffs. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are going most of the heavy-lifting for this franchise.

15. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

An average head coach, Todd Bowles inherited a great situation and simply has to not mess up, but there really isn't anything that separates him from some of the better head coaches in the NFL, but he knows how to do his job at a relatively high level.

14. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

With 20 regular season wins over his first two seasons, DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans are in a great spot, but you'd like to see them do more in the 2025 NFL Season. If they can't, I would personally wonder if Ryans would be the right coach to lead this team into contention. He's 14th in our power rankings.

13. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh could shoot up these rankings in 2025. After a decade in college, Harbaugh returned to the NFL and was 11-6 in his first season as the LA Chargers' head coach, but they got blown out in the playoffs, and we simply do not know if Harbaugh will be capable of leading LA to anything more, so he's not going to be ranked super high as of now.

12. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Never finishing with a losing record, Mike Tomlin is 12th in our power rankings. He's not an elite head coach anymore and clearly does not know how to ascend back to that level.

11. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

Can the Baltimore Ravens win more than one game in the postseason? Having not done that since 2012, John Harbaugh is a lot like Mike Tomlin - very good head coaches who are simply maxed out at this point.

10. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills get in their own way sometimes, but Sean McDermott has led this team well, and he's a big reason why they are contenders most every single season.

9. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

Can Matt LaFleur lead his Packers' team to the top of the NFC North? Can this entire operation take a sizeable step forward in 2025?