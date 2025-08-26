NFL Power Rankings: Final head coach rankings for the 2025 season

8. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan is a very good head coach whose bad seasons are almost always due to mounting injuries, so I am not going to fall into the myth that he can't coach or is somehow overrated. He knows how to coach and has been to two Super Bowls since 2019.

7. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Winning the Super Bowl in 2024 and appearing in two of the last three, Nick Sirianni has a tough job to manage all of the strong personalities on the Eagles, and he has to almost navigate an extremely tough fanbase as well, but he seems to be the right man for that job.

6. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell is a very good head coach whose true skillset will be tested without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn in 2025. If Campbell and the Detroit Lions hardly miss a step, Campbell might be owed some apologies. He's sixth in our power rankings.

5. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton simply knows what he's doing and led a team that many considered to be a bottom-3 squad in the NFL to the playoffs in 2024. Payton has improved this team gradually since taking over and could truly field a juggernaut in the 2025 NFL Season, as Denver really isn't missing all that much, if anything.

4. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

A quarterback savant and a darn good head coach, Kevin O'Connell is fourth in our power rankings and might have his toughest task to date in trying to develop JJ McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury.

3. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn helped lead the Washington Commanders to just one game shy of the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season. Quinn has coached in the big game before and could take his second NFL team to the championship. Quinn is an excellent defensive mind and a supreme motivator as well. He's third in our power rankings.

2. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

A future Hall of Fame coach, Sean McVay won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams back in the 2021 NFL Season and is simply an elite head coach year in and year out. He's likely got a Super Bowl-caliber squad for the 2025 NFL Season, so if QB Matthew Stafford can stay healthy, the Rams are going to make a deep run. McVay is also still one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL.

1. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Arguably the greatest head coach of all-time, Andy Reid is also one of the winningest ever and is still stacking wins and titles with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now a three-time Super Bowl champion, Reid has established himself on the Mount Rushmore of all-time head coaches and might still have a few seasons left in the tank.

Unquestionably, he is first in our head coach power rankings for 2025.