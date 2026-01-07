NFL Power Rankings: Final head coach rankings of the 2025 season

25. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

It's honestly a bit surprising that Aaron Glenn was not fired by the New York Jets, as his tenure was a downright disaster this year even if you take away how bad the Jets' roster was. It seems like Glenn won't be fired simply because the team previous said they believe in him, even if we all know that isn't the case. It's also not necessarily a good look to fire a coach after just one season, but it feels like it's only a matter of time before Glenn is given the boot.

24. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor is returning to the Cincinnati Bengals even with having missed the playoffs for the third year in a row. The Bengals have not found stable success with Taylor at the helm, and missing the playoffs three years in a row with Joe Burrow at QB is simply inexcuable.

23. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders did a total 180 this year, but in a bad way. Quinn has parted ways with his offensive and defensive coordinators in an effort to get this operation on the right track, but after a very strong year one, the Commanders all of a sudden have a massive hill to climb even if they hope to sneak into the playoffs in 2026 as a Wild Card team.

22. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Not being able to adapt and put players in the right roles to success was a huge reason why the Kansas City Chiefs had a down year. The roster itself is average, and that is being generous, but with how highly regarded Reid is held, you'd have thought that he would have been able to dig out of this. It's clear that Reid's time in the NFL might be about up, as this operation has been carried by Patrick Mahomes for years now.

21. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles is clearly not a great head coach and has a ceiling in this role. He can be a great defensive coordinator and is absolutely a better coordinator than coach. Bowles seems to be returning to the Buccaneers for 2026, but the coaching job he did doesn't really reflect his deserving to return.