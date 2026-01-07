NFL Power Rankings: Final head coach rankings of the 2025 season

15. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins had a bit of a surge in the middle-late part of the season, but it was not enough. It feels like this was a relatively average coaching job. McDaniel seems to be sticking around in 2026, and that appears to be the right move at the moment.

14. Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had the offense in a great spot, but it was the defense that ended up hurting this team in the end. Brian Schottenheimer's first year on the job was not a bad one at all, as all this team has to do is field an average defense, and they'll contend for the NFC East title in 2026.

13. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Yet another 10-7 season and playoff berth, the Pittsburgh Steelers keep the non-losing season streak alive under Mike Tomlin. If the team goes one-and-done in the playoffs again, I don't see how Pittsburgh can keep Tomlin, but he deserves credit for a double-digit win season and an AFC North title.

But if you think about it, the Steelers may have been a Tyler Loop made field goal away from massive changes...

12. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs for a third year in a row, which is definitely a reflection of the head coach at this point. Matt LaFleur doesn't appear to be a great head coach, but he's at least good enough to be a yearly staple in the playofs.

11. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles definitely hit a Super Bowl regression this year, but an NFC East title and no. 3 seed in the playoffs is worth something. Nick Sirianni's true skill as a head coach has been in question for years, as he does not call plays and doesn't appear to always hire the right coordinators.