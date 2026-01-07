NFL Power Rankings: Final head coach rankings of the 2025 season

10. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Another 11-6 year for Jim Harbaugh again has the Los Angeles Chargers playing in Wild Card Weekend. It was a nice coaching job, but this team has been nothing more than 'good' in the Harbaugh era, as it again feels like they'll go one-and-done in the playoffs. Harbaugh does win wherever he goes, but can he get over the hump?

9. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

If the Buffalo Bills lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the playoffs, I am not sure how Sean McDermott gets brought back in 2026. There appears to be a ceiling with the McDermott-led Bills in the postseason. He's absolutely an above-average head coach and has won double-digit games with ease.

8. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans began the year 0-3 and are now 12-5 heading into the postseason. Ryans clearly knew changed needed to be made, and that change was made. The 12-2 stretch was incredible and further proves how good of a coach Ryans is. This is only his third year on the job, too.

7. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay and the LA Rams felt primed to win the NFC West and earn the top seed in the NFC, but two late-season loses ended those changes. McVay is still among the best at what he does, but a non-division title season can only rank him so high in our final head coach power rankings of the season.

6. Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson inherited a bit of a mess in Chicago and has this team atop the NFC North and in the second seed for the playoffs. The Bears are clearly still a year away, but Johnson helping this team do a complete 180 is a testament to just how good of a job he did this year and will likely continue to do beyond 2025.

Johnson is just outside the top-5 in our head coach power rankings.