NFL Power Rankings: Final NFC East roster rankings before 2025 season

2. Washington Commanders

I really struggle putting the Commanders up here, but we are talking about each roster in a one year vacuum. The Commanders have the oldest roster in the NFL. They have 25 players -- 25 -- aged 29 or older on the roster. That's eight more than the next most (17).

Having an older roster doesn't mean it's inherently bad, per se, but the Commanders have so many old players they're making even the Pittsburgh Steelers blush.

As with any good team, the quarterback is the straw stirring the drink. Jayden Daniels is a superstar and with an average age on the roster over 28 years, the Commanders had better win now. They have good players, but the concerns here would start with the pass rush. The Commanders somehow got double-digit sacks last year from Dante Fowler Jr., and he bolted in the offseason.

Again, there's a lot to like about the Commanders. They added Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil, and plenty of others to this team that went to the NFC Championship last year. But the window could be small.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles not only have one of the most balanced rosters in the NFL, but one of the youngest. In fact, only the Green Bay Packers have a younger overall roster than do the Eagles. There are just six players aged 29 or older on this roster, which obviously won the Super Bowl last year.

Yes, the Eagles lost plenty of players from that Super Bowl run, but the meat and core of this team is back.

Jalen Hurts might not be in that top tier of quarterbacks at this point, but he's great for this team. Saquon Barkley was an MVP candidate last year. The skill players and offensive line are elite.

The defense took a huge step forward under Vic Fangio last year with key players emerging in the secondary out of last year's rookie class (Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean). The big question mark for this team will be all the transition on the defensive front. Any team losing players the caliber of Brandon Graham, Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and others might struggle a bit.