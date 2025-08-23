NFL Power Rankings: Final NFC QB rankings before the 2025 season begins

12. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

I am 100% serious when I say this; does Russell Wilson even make the New York Giants' roster at this point? With how well Jaxson Dart has played this preseason, you have to wonder if Russell Wilson is going to be 'Matt Flynn'd.' Back in 2012, the Seattle Seahawks signed Matt Flynn to a free agency deal, and it was largely assumed that he'd start for them.

Well, then-rookie Russell Wilson outplayed Flynn and ended up earning the starting job, and Flynn became an afterthought. Over a decade later, could Wilson be in for the same fate thanks to Dart? As of now, we will assume that Wilson is the starter until further notice, but this is something to watch.

11. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

A sloppy rookie season from Caleb Williams still had him producing 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions. That TD:INT ratio is awesome, so Williams does clearly have what it takes to be much better than the 11th-ranked QB in the NFC. Now having a legitimate offensive mind as a head coach and a much better offensive line, year two for Williams could be prolific.

We can't rank him much higher than this, though, as he struggled to get the ball out on time and took way too many sacks. He's 11th in our power rankings.

10. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold had a great season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but he was in one of the more stable and secure situations in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks have nothing close to that, so I am personally predicting that Darnold regresses big-time and just isn't close to what he was in 2024. He's a fine quarterback and could be a short-term solution, but he's nothing special at all.

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

A dual-threat passer, Kyler Murray has never really taken that next step like many of us think he could. Well, what if this is all we have of the former first overall pick? If so, the Arizona Cardinals aren't ever going to go very far. Murray is ninth in our QB power rankings.