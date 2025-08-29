NFL Power Rankings: Final NFC South roster rankings for 2025 season

2. Atlanta Falcons

After landing Kirk Cousins in free agency last year, the Atlanta Falcons were supposed to be a darkhorse Super Bowl team in the NFC.

It's wild how quickly things can change in the NFL, isn't it?

Cousins is shockingly still on this Falcons roster, but as the backup to Michael Penix Jr. There's no doubt that the Falcons have one of the most talented groups of offensive skill players in the league, but just like the Panthers, the defense is a major question mark right now for Atlanta.

At least the Falcons have multiple first-round rookies on the roster looking to make their mark on the defensive front. Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. are going to be relied upon heavily to bring this Falcons team up to contender status sooner rather than later.

Overall, it's hard to deny the elite group of weapons on offense, but we're in the "TBD" stage for the players the Falcons brought in on the other side of the ball.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There's really not much to complain about with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster overall. They've got a quarterback in Baker Mayfield who is playing at the highest level we've seen from him as a pro, and he has an absolute all-you-can-eat buffet of weapons to spread the ball to.

And the Bucs got him yet another in the first round of this year's draft with the selection of Emeka Egbuka. I believe they call that an "embarrassment of riches".

The Buccaneers' pass rush needed a jolt this offseason, and they got it in the form of Haason Reddick. Reddick's time with the New York Jets did not go as planned, but if the Bucs can get even half the player the Eagles got when Reddick was in Philly, they're going to have a closer late in games.

The pieces are there for the Bucs to be a tough threat to the Eagles in the NFC.