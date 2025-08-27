NFL Power Rankings: Final NFC West roster rankings before 2025 season

Every team around the NFL has assembled its 53-man roster and practice squad ahead of the 2025 season. Football is back.

One of the divisions that could end up being the most competitive from top to bottom in the 2025 season is the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams have rebuilt into a new version of a contender after their Super Bowl win back in the 2021 season, while other teams in the division are at varying levels of rebuilding stages at this point.

There were a ton of major changes made to nearly all four of the teams in the NFC West this past offseason, so how does each roster stack up as we head into the 2025 regular season?

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC West roster in 2025

4. Arizona Cardinals

The fact that the Arizona Cardinals came in at 4th on this list is telling of just how strong the NFC West is going to be for the 2025 season.

The Cardinals have a lot of the key pieces in place for their roster with Kyler Murray fully healthy, Marvin Harrison Jr. expected to breakout in year two, and other weapons emerging offensively like tight end Trey McBride and running back James Conner.

The Cardinals have a solid offensive line but their defensive front is where you're going to get a number of question marks this coming season. They obviously invested in that group, signing free agent Josh Sweat to reunite with Jonathan Gannon and using a top pick on Walter Nolen. There's a lot of projecting with the Arizona defense right now, but Gannon has done a great job getting the best out of his guys in his first two years on the job.

This roster has a great chance of playing above its means in 2025, setting up for contention in 2026.

3. Seattle Seahawks

I struggled with where to put the Seahawks on this list, and debated having them last, there's no question about it. Let's get the bad news out of the way, or at least the negative preferences.

I don't like the moves to get rid of Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, but new offensive coordinator usually means new quarterback. Sam Darnold played well for the Vikings last year but will once again be changing offenses and teams and supporting casts. The Seahawks also need a major turnaround from their offensive line this season, because that unit was atrocious last year.

This ranking is heavily leaning toward the defense Seattle has put together, which looks pretty impressive on paper. They have a lot of guys returning from last season, and they picked up the next Derwin James-type of safety in this year's draft with the selection of Nick Emmanwori. They also added DeMarcus Lawrence to the pass rush, and should be dangerous there.