NFL Power Rankings: Final NFC West roster rankings before 2025 season

2. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are a unique roster to try and evaluate. You can't necessarily just say, "Well, these guys are always hurt, and therefore they are automatically worse." We've seen what this team is capable of when its core players are healthy, which is to say they can probably win a Super Bowl.

The 49ers simply have so many new players on both sides of the ball this season, it's difficult to know exactly what to expect from them this year.

We expect a certain level out of guys like Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, etc. What we don't know we're going to get is from guys like Ricky Pearsall, Mykel Williams, Renardo Green, etc. The 49ers are replacing a lot this year, and they've already got injury issues piling up. But the top end talent on this roster can carry the team far.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Top to bottom, the Los Angeles Rams seem to have the most well-rounded roster in the entire NFC West. And general manager Les Snead went from the "F*** Them Picks" mentality to being extremely good in the NFL Draft and hitting on picks in every single round.

The Rams are well built, and they are equipped for a deep run. They made the tough decision this offseason to move on from longtime star receiver Cooper Kupp, but they replaced him with Davante Adams. The connection between Adams and Matthew Stafford should be deadly for opposing defenses.

Defensively is where this team is really interesting. The Rams have so much young talent on their defensive front already, but they brought in Poona Ford this offseason in a move that could really help everyone on that line be that much better. The secondary is a work in progress on paper, but there are young guys back there this team is comfortable with.