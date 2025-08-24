NFL Power Rankings: Final QB rankings ahead of 2025 regular season

24. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

After getting benched last season for Andy Dalton, Bryce Young came back later in the year and looked really focused. He actually looked like a completely different player. Getting benched was just what he needed, apparently, because the Panthers seemingly rediscovered their franchise QB after it looked like they might be back in the market after the start of the year. Young has much better playmakers around him now, so we’ll see if he can continue that upward trajectory entering year three.

23. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

The #1 pick in last year’s draft has all the talent in the world, but is he going to be able to keep up with the pace of the NFL? There are times when Williams looks like a superstar in the making, and other times when it looks like he’s not processing the field well at all. I’m in the camp that’s still buying his raw talent and the marriage between he and Ben Johnson. Johnson’s offense should be perfect for Williams and his growth as an NFL player. I expect a big breakout in 2025.

22. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith is the epitome of a solid NFL quarterback. He’s not going to really blow you away, but he’s a solid player who will occasionally come through in the clutch and also occasionally make bone-headed mistakes. How will Smith do now that he’s moving on from Seattle and switching from throwing to DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. It’s a great opportunity for Smith in the latter stages of his career to reunite with Pete Carroll, but there’s also a lot of pressure on him because he’s perceived as such a huge upgrade for this Raiders team.

21. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seeing the resurgence of Sam Darnold last year was relatively unexpected, but also very welcome. Darnold got a really unfair situation thrown at him when he was a high draft pick of the Jets, and it isn’t surprising that when his talent was being coached up by, you know, real coaches in San Francisco and Minnesota, he was able to figure it out. I don’t love that he’s changing NFL cities and offenses yet again, but Darnold gets a chance to prove he’s got a new “floor” for his game in 2025.