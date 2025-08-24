NFL Power Rankings: Final QB rankings ahead of 2025 regular season

20. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

I might be living in the past a little bit with Trevor Lawrence. The former #1 overall pick looked like he was on the fast track to superstardom as of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but injuries have derailed that a little bit. Not in terms of Lawrence’s paycheck, but in terms of his on-field performance, for sure. Maybe I’m just being overly optimistic, but I’m buying the turnaround for Lawrence with Liam Coen as his head coach as well as the addition of Travis Hunter to that offense in 2025. I’m buying that 2022 season as more than just a mirage or flash in the pan.

19. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray might not be quite at the same level he was prior to his knee injury a couple of years ago, but he’s still a very good dual-threat at the position and he finally has some stars around him in the passing game. We’re projecting a little bit here with a possible breakout on the way for Marvin Harrison Jr., but Murray looked like he rediscovered himself as the 2024 season went along. He’s still got the ability to come through in clutch situations with three game-winning drives last season.

18. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Injuries will always be the biggest limiting factor for Tua Tagovailoa, but when he’s healthy and right, he’s able to put up huge numbers. He has a three-year sample of his touchdown percentage averaging 5.4 percent. His completion rate was as high as we’ve ever seen it last year at nearly 73 percent. Even if you want to diminish what Tua does as a player by labeling him a system quarterback, he’s in a good system for his skills and has proven over a large sample that he can thrive. He’s just got to stay on the field.

17. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers’ stint with the New York Jets was an abject disaster, but he did play pretty well down the stretch last season. I’m as intrigued as anyone to find out how he’s going to mesh with Arthur Smith’s offense, with DK Metcalf as his #1 target in the passing game, and with an offensive line that has so many young guys still learning the ropes. I feel like so many people still assume that Rodgers is still the guy who won multiple MVPs with the Packers, but he wasn’t even that guy in the last year he had with the Packers.