NFL Power Rankings: Final QB rankings ahead of 2025 regular season

16. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

We saw a lot of really, really good stuff late last season from Drake Maye. Remember when the Patriots were messing around with Jacoby Brissett at the beginning of the year? That feels like a distant, funny memory at this point. Maye proved to be the elite talent many saw at North Carolina, a true star in the making. He had 15 touchdown passes in his 13 games played along with 421 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. If the Patriots can protect him better in 2025, he’s going to be a Pro Bowl player.

15. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

There are a lot of mixed opinions out there about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Is he a top-10 quarterback or is he a product of his surroundings? This ranking is not meant to be a diss to Hurts, nor is it meant to indicate that he’s a bad starting quarterback. Quite the contrary. Hurts is a really strong starter and dual-threat at the position. The Eagles found out the hard way last year, however, that adding too much to Hurts’s plate results in inefficient offense. He was unleashed in 2023 and turned the ball over at the highest rate we’ve seen. The reins were pulled back in 2024, and his efficiency was back. He’s solid, not elite.

14. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix didn’t throw a single touchdown pass until Week 4 last season, and he still wound up just two touchdown passes shy (29) of the NFL record for rookie quarterbacks (31). Nix had 34 total touchdowns in his rookie year with the Broncos, proving to be a great fit for the Sean Payton offense as well as the NFL, in general. Nix is a great athlete, a smart player, and doesn’t take unnecessary sacks. He’ll throw the ball into harm’s way at times but he’s a playmaker at the position and the arrow is pointing up.

13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is, at this point, extremely underrated. He had a down year last year as everyone on the 49ers dealt with injuries, but Purdy can do a little bit of everything at the position. He’s accurate, he’s on time, he’s got the ability to push the ball deep, he can navigate the pocket well, and he’s come through in clutch situations. The 49ers’ investment in Purdy speaks volumes to his abilities not only as a player but as the leader of the franchise. He’s a stud.