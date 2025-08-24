NFL Power Rankings: Final QB rankings ahead of 2025 regular season

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

It’s a little too easy to forget that the Dallas Cowboys won 12 regular season games three years in a row when Dak Prescott was mostly healthy. This is a team that obviously took some hits last year, but Prescott has the chance to bounce back in a big way in 2025. The addition of George Pickens gives him arguably the best set of weapons at receiver he’s had as a pro quarterback, and if he can limit turnovers, the Cowboys might even be able to surprise people in the NFC East.

11. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford’s injury issues are an obvious concern, but when he’s healthy, I’m not sure many quarterbacks are capable of operating the offenses they are tasked with running better than Stafford. Stafford is older, but he still has the ability to blow you away with no-look throws, ridiculous throws on the run, and big plays in clutch moments. At this stage, the only question mark with Stafford and his ability to lead the Rams to another Super Bowl is whether or not he can actually stay on the field.

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is the best, most overrated quarterback in the NFL. He’s a great quarterback, but there are folks out there who have made him out to be something that he’s not, or at least that he’s not consistently. Herbert has everything you look for physically in a franchise quarterback. He’s big, strong, has a great arm, athletic, and smart. The issue with Herbert is, he disappears in the worst possible moments, and consistently has done exactly that throughout his five years in the NFL. Herbert gets way too much credit for his high moments, and not nearly enough for his low ones. But he’s still a really good player.

9. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Texans may have collectively taken a bit of a step back last year, but I’m still buying him as one of the coldest dudes in the NFL at the quarterback position. Stroud is fearless, which is such an important trait in this position. He’s got the ability to take over games, but even when things aren’t going well, he’s the type of quarterback who can dig your team out of a hole. He’s a true game-changer at the position and someone the Texans know gives them a chance to win every single week.