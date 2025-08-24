NFL Power Rankings: Final QB rankings ahead of 2025 regular season

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to find success offensively over the last two years, relatively speaking. They’ve ranked in the middle of the pack in points scored, and while that’s not exactly on Patrick Mahomes, this team has had to adjust its offensive identity because of the way teams defend them. Mahomes has adjusted admirably in many ways. Even though he’s turned the ball over more, he continually comes through in big moments and is the most clutch player in the league right now. Situationally, there’s no better quarterback in the NFL.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

When it comes to playing the quarterback position in its purest form, nobody does it better than Joe Burrow. He’s elite in every possible way. He navigates pressure in the pocket better than anyone I’ve seen since Tom Brady in his prime. He spreads the ball around, he fits the ball into tight windows, and he’s the type of quarterback you don’t want to have the ball last in a one-score game. Burrow is just elite, top of the line, great at everything.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

When I was a kid playing Madden video games, I would have created players like Josh Allen all the time. If being a quarterback were scored like a dunk contest, Allen would get 10/10 in every major category. He’s big, he has one of the strongest arms in the league, he’s smart, and he’s one of the most athletic players at the position. Allen’s “create-a-player” abilities have only become more of an advantage the longer he’s been in the league. He’s now got an MVP in the trophy case and has a chance to add even more important hardware this year.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is on another level compared to most other quarterbacks in the NFL. While he’s not as impressive physically as Josh Allen, he’s been equally, if not more, dominant as a dual-threat player over the last handful of years. Once he got his new contract from the Ravens, Jackson seemed to take on another evolution in his form as a player. Have we ever seen someone throw for over 4,100 yards with 41 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions before? This guy is absolutely insane right now, and if he doesn’t lead his team to a Super Bowl win this coming season, it will be the ultimate failure for them.