NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings after the 2025 regular season

28. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were once 2-0 on the season but proceeded to go 1-14 over the final 15 games. The Cardinals collapsed big-time here in 2025, and after an encouraging season in 2024, the team went backwards in 2025.

Jonathan Gannon appears to be safe, but Kyler Murray does not seem to be in the same boat, as the Cardinals are likely moving on from Murray in some capacity this offseason, which puts Arizona in an interesting situation at the most important position in all of sports.

The Cardinals have to figure something out, and fast, as jobs are very likely going to be on the line in 2026 if the team cannot field a winning record, and they might even have a playoff mandate as well.

Arizona gradually fell in our NFL Power Rankings and end the year as the 28th-ranked team with way more questions than answers. This team now feels very far away from winning anything of substance.

27. Cleveland Browns

Well, if nothing else, the Cleveland Browns now have the single-season record-holder for sacks in Myles Garrett, who was able to get to Joe Burrow to break the record, which was held by TJ Watt and Michael Strahan.

However, the Cleveland Browns were in a lost season for weeks now and were again a dysfunctional mess on the offensive side of the ball. Furthermore, Kevin Stefanski could be on the way out as well, as it might be time for some new blood in the building.

We’re going to try to look at some of these bad teams with an optimistic lens in our final NFL power rankings, though, and with the defense being in a great spot, the Browns are a competent QB and another offensive weapon away from being a winning football team, and I truly believe that.

However, the Browns have taken residency near the bottom of our NFL power rankings for weeks now, so there’s that. It’s time for the free agency period and the NFL Draft for this franchise.