NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings after the 2025 regular season

18. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins end the season with a loss and finish 7-10 on the season, which actually isn’t all that bad given where this team started. Miami did get back into the NFL Playoff Picture a few weeks ago, but this team is not built for a playoff spot this year.

The Dolphins parted ways with GM Chris Grier but seem poised to keep head coach Mike McDaniel on the job, which is probably the right move. The team will have a huge quarterback decision to make, as it seems like Tua Tagovailoa is as good as gone.

It’s not that simple financially, though, so Miami might have to get creative, and the new GM will immediately have a massive task in front of him. Furthermore, the rest of the roster is just OK, so this team is going to take some time to get going again.

17. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons finish 8-9 on the season and have won either seven or eight games in each year since the 2021 NFL Season. Perhaps the most ‘mid’ team in the NFL, the Falcons were actually 3-2 at one point this year with a good, young offense and an explosive defense that got to the QB.

But it’s clear to me that this team does have legitimate coaching issues, and with Raheem Morris out of the picture, it’s good that the Falcons’ front office and ownership figured that out.

The Falcons were too talented to not finish with a winning record this year, so perhaps a new coaching staff is able to bring out the best in this solid roster. This was the right move for the Falcons, as Morris is clearly not cut out to be a good head coach in this league. Atlanta becomes the latest team to make a head coaching change.