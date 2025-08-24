NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before the 2025 regular season

28. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers recently extended right tackle Taylor Moton, which was a great move. On paper, the Panthers could be a fun team in the 2025 NFL Season, but the main thing holding this team back is Bryce Young. The third-year QB did look pretty solid down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season, but he’s not a franchise quarterback and still an unknown at this point.

If Young can’t put it together in the 2025 NFL Season, Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan might be motivated to find a different solution at the position. Carolina is 28th in our power rankings.

27. New York Giants

Are we sure the New York Giants should start Russell Wilson in the 2025 NFL Season? All of Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito looked better than the veteran, and the rookie Dart looked the best of all. If Wilson does get the starting nod, he might have an extremely short leash and could feel a ton of pressure from the fanbase to perform, as Dart certainly played well enough to win over a large part of the fans.

Yes, the Giants were a fun team in the preseason, but it’s the preseason and doesn’t count at the end of the day.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

A potentially fun team in the 2025 NFL Season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 26th in our power rankings as we approach the regular season. Hiring Liam Coen as their new head coach was a good first step in potentially fixing their offense, which has been the main sticking point for this team in the Trevor Lawrence era. Lawrence himself hasn’t been quite as good as he was billed coming out of college, but the franchise has been quite dysfunctional.

Until proven otherwise, the Jags will remain as one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they have room to grow, for sure.

25. Indianapolis Colts

Naming Daniel Jones as the starting QB, the Indianapolis Colts have their guy for the 2025 NFL Season, but many people have disagreed with them going with Jones over Anthony Richardson, but it’s quite simple: Anthony Richardson is a bad quarterback, and Daniel Jones is less bad.

The Colts definitely botched the QB position for years, and there is an argument that Richardson really didn’t get a fair shot, but the NFL is a tough business sometimes. On paper, the Colts do have a strong roster, but the QB position is so bad that it’s going to drag the entire operation down in 2025 and perhaps beyond.