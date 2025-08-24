NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before the 2025 regular season

20. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could field one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2025. Dak Prescott now has CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in the passing game, but the defense leaves a lot to be desired, and the run game is not a known commodity at this point. It’s not going to be a smooth year for the franchise, as it feels like this team could max out at seven wins or so.

However, Prescott does tend to play quite well coming back from an injury or from poor play. And oh yeah, the Cowboys also have this unnecessary Micah Parsons contract standoff as well. Jerry Jones has his hands all over this franchise, and he is digging them into a deeper hole.

19. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are going to shoot up these power rankings when the 2025 NFL Season gets underway, as they have everything in place to be a breakout team this year. Hiring Mike Vrabel was a huge first step in them stabilizing, and Josh McDaniels back as the offensive coordinator is going to do wonders for the offense and for Drake Maye.

Defensively, they’ll be just fine, as Vrabel will have that unit playing nasty and physical. Right now, we have the Patriots just inside the top-20, but expect them to rise.

18. Arizona Cardinals

Another team that could shoot up these power rankings in 2025 is the Arizona Cardinals, a team that won six of its first 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season. Adding to the defensive line this offseason, the Cardinals shored up their weakest spot on the roster and might just be the second-best team in the NFC West right now.

Does Kyler Murray have more in the tank? Can he actually have a breakout season? He’s a dual-threat player, and it feels like we’ve been wanting him to play better for years now.

17. Miami Dolphins

If nothing else, Miami Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa has never finished a season with a losing record, so that’s something. However, the Dolphins’ roster is quite average, and that feels like a great way to describe their QB. I would not be shocked to see the Dolphins finishing third in the AFC East in 2025. Right now, though, they are about as average as you can possibly get.