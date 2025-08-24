NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before the 2025 regular season

4. Denver Broncos

Maybe I am overreacting here, but the Denver Broncos might just be a top-5 team in the NFL. They went 3-0 in the preseason with three wins by at least nine points, showcasing their top-tier depth. They’ve got the best defense on paper in the NFL and an offense that saw a ton of talent get added to it this offseason.

When you look at the entire Broncos’ roster, you’d be hard-pressed to find a notable hole, which is a testament to the depth and talent assembled by GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton. I am prepared to be wrong here, but Denver is fourth in our power rankings.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions will try to avoid the Super Bowl hangover in the 2025 NFL Season and do have the talent to again make a deep playoff run this season. Losing Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints’ head coaching job does again force Jalen Hurts to learn a new offense. Furthermore, the Eagles did lose some starters in the offseason, so we can’t pretend that the team’s 22 starters are as talented as they were in 2024. We can’t rank them much lower than this, though. Philly is third in our power rankings.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Perhaps the most talented team in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens are second in our final power rankings before the regular season. They’ve had top-flight rosters for years and have honestly made the regular season look easy, but things change when the playoffs roll around. As you know, Baltimore has not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, so it’s getting a bit ridiculous at this point.

Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and one of the best quarterbacks of all-time already, so it’s time for this franchise to stop wasting his prime and actually make a run to the Super Bowl.

1. Buffalo Bills

Will the 2025 NFL Season finally be the year for the Buffalo Bills? Many people thought the 2024 NFL Season would be the year for Buffalo, but it ended as you would have expected it to. What more do the Bills have to do to make a run to the Super Bowl? What change is it going to take? They again have the best team in the NFL approaching the regular season, but we already knew that.