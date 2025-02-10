NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

It has already been a crazy offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They wanted to initially hire Liam Coen as their head coach, but it seemed like Coen was set to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a huge pay raise.

The sticking point was obviously Trent Baalke as their GM. Well, at the last minute, the Jaguars actually fired Baalke and were able to make the deal with Coen, who rose quickly from an offensive coordinator to head coach in the NFL.

The young head coach is now going to be tasked with getting Trevor Lawrence playing consistently once and for all. Lawrence has all the talent in the world, but he has had some inconsistent play and coaching during his brief NFL career.

The Jags do have a good bit of roster talent, and with the AFC South not being a super tough division, the Jaguars may not be far away from contending for the title. They did win the division back in 2022 and even won a playoff game that year as well.

But for now, they are still among the worst teams in the NFL.

27. Las Vegas Raiders

Coming in at no. 27 in our final NFL power rankings, the Las Vegas Raiders made a huge mistake rolling with Antonio Pierce as their head coach for 2024. It’s clear that Pierce was not cut-out to be a head coach in the NFL. He was one-and-done, and the Raiders then pivoted to Pete Carroll to right the ship.

In a surprisingly good hire, the Raiders may actually be building something substantive here. The roster is bad, though, and there is no franchise QB in sight, so it is going to take multiple years, but this team did get the crucial head coaching hire right.