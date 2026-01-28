NFL Power Rankings: Final starting QB rankings approaching the Super Bowl

16. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels was fine when he wasn't hurt this year, but his dual-threat ability and overall thinner frame could make him more vulnerable to injuries as he gets older. Daniels settles in at 16 in our quarterback rankings.

15. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is a very limited passer, and unless he has a top-notch offensive coordinator, his limitations are going to be at the forefront. Hurts is a winner, sure, but he's nothing more than an average QB on a superteam.

14. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams' completion percentage is an issue, but he's got the intangibles and helped lead his team deep into the playoffs. There is no reason to believe that Williams can't improve in this area in 2026 and shoot up to the top-10.

13. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is an excellent QB, but he can't seem to stay healthy consistently. The Cincinnati Bengals have now missed the playoffs for the third year in a row. Burrow's health has to be a concern, too. He's not someone we can rank very high given those circumstances.

12. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL late in the season, so there is no guarantee he'll be ready for the start of 2026. Mahomes' numbers were down a bit this year, but with Eric Bieniemy back as the offensive coordinator, some of the early-career Mahomes' magic might be back in 2026 and beyond.

11. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is a good QB, but he definitely has some physical limitations. He's never going to take a game over with his arm or legs, but he can operate an offense, is a bit more athletic than you think, and does tend to be a part of a ton of winning. Purdy is probably maxed-out as the 10th, 11th-best QB in the NFL when things are right.

But he's not going to ascend to elite status. The San Francisco 49ers went 12-5 this year, and Purdy did miss a good chunk of time.

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert took a beating this year but did help lead the LA Chargers to the playoffs for a second year in a row. Herbert's three career playoff games have been a disaster, and besides the regular season statistics, what else has Herbert done? A top-10 ranking is really his ceiling in the NFL.

9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers kind of sputtered down the stretch and lost a ton of players to injuries, but Love took notable steps this year as a passer and, if things go well in 2026, the Packers may finally be able to get over the hump, but we've been saying that for multiple seasons now.

Love is no. 9 in our updated power rankings.