The final week of the 2024 NFL Season is approaching. Let's power rank all 32 starting QBs ahead of the final regular season week. There have been a handful of truly elite QBs this year, but there has also been a ton of flat-out awful QB play.

And the 2025 NFL Draft class is not projected to be very deep at QB, so for the teams that need one, they could be in huge trouble. The QB carousel could be active yet again. And for teams that took an encouraging rookie QB in 2024, they have to be relieved that they don't need one in 2025.

There have been way more than 32 QBs who have started games this year. Let's make one final power rankings of the current starting QBs approaching the final week of the regular season

NFL Power Rankings: Final starting quarterback rankings of the 2024 season

32. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Cleveland Browns

I am not sure if Dorian Thompson-Robinson even belongs on an NFL roster, but here we are. He's the latest Browns' QB to start a game for the team, and I kind of understand why the team sent Jameis Winston to the bench. Winston wasn't playing well, so the team had an 'out' to send him to the bench in favor of a worse QB who is just helping them acquire a higher NFL Draft pick in the first round in 2025.

DTR probably won't be on their roster in 2025, and he should not be. He's just not an NFL-caliber QB.

31. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

You have to feel bad for Spencer Rattler, as he got drafted to one of the most lifeless and inept franchises in the NFL. Ever since Sean Payton and Drew Brees left town, the New Orleans Saints have taken a nosedive into incompetency. They need to blow everything up, and Rattler could actually be in line to start for the team in 2025.

30. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Can we stop with the Anthony Richardson agenda, please? Why do people still think he can develop into a franchise QB? Is it the more interceptions than touchdowns that do it for you? Richardson was a bad college QB and is an even worse NFL quarterback, but the Indianapolis Colts may not have a choice but to run it back with AR one last time in the 2025 NFL Season.

I feel bad for Colts' fans for having to go through this.

29. Mason Rudolph, Tennessee Titans

An average backup, Mason Rudolph has gotten starts this year due to Will Levis being terrible. Rudolph will have a backup job with some team in 2025, and there isn't much more to say about the QB; he's fine when he needs to start for a game or two, but that's about it.