NFL Power Rankings: Final starting quarterback rankings of the 2024 season

28. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr probably had no idea he was going to be backing up Kirk Cousins on the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. It was a shock that the Falcons not only signed Cousins, but drafted Penix. Based on how the season has gone for them, it would have just made way more sense to pass up on Cousins, sign a veteran backup, and then draft Penix.

Anyway, Penix was inserted as the starter recently, and, like most rookie QBs getting their first chance in the NFL, have shown some good and not-so-good. Heading into 2025, Penix is going to be the center of attention, but there isn't enough to rank him much higher on this list.

27. Drew Lock, New York Giants

About once or twice a season, Drew Lock plays like Patrick Mahomes on steriods, and it's actually hilarious. Lock and the New York Giants embarrassed the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and that win may have ruined their first-round position in the 2025 NFL Draft. Lock is what he is at this point; he's a former second-round pick and a decent backup option.

He's got a wicked right arm and is kind of like Jameis Winston in that he has never been afraid to throw an interception. He'll continue finding QB2 jobs for the next five years.

26. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mac Jones was traded for by the Jacksonville Jaguars and has since been in the starting role due to Trevor Lawrence's shoulder injury. After an encouraging rookie season, questionable coaching decisions ruined Jones' career with the New England Patriots. He was then traded to the AFC South and is a pretty ho-hum backup QB.

He comes in at no. 26 in our QB power rankings to close out the 2024 NFL regular season.

25. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young has definitely shown some good things in recent weeks, and it doesn't appear that the Carolina Panthers will be trying to take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Young has probably earned one more season for better or for worse. We'll see what kind of players the Carolina Panthers can put in place on offense for Young in 2025.

He'll end the season at no. 25 in our power rankings but could easily rise when next season begins.