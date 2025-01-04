NFL Power Rankings: Final starting quarterback rankings of the 2024 season

20. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

What am I missing with Geno Smith? He's an aging, below-average QB who throws too many interceptions in the red zone and is not a QB any team needs to build around. Smith, at best, is a bridge QB, but it does feel like the Seattle Seahawks are again going to bring him back in 2025 to be their starter.

He was a fun story in 2022, but since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Geno Smith has thrown 37 touchdowns and 24 interceptions across 31 games. During that stretch, he's been sacked 79 times. This is who Geno Smith is, and him being ranked at no. 20 feels about right.

19. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Man, I was wrong on Kyler Murray in 2024. I thought he was going to explode this year, but he and the Arizona Cardinals kind of blew it after their 6-4 start. Murray is a good QB, but it is getting harder to defend him. I am not sure he's someone who is going to take the Cardinals where they want to go.

Being a legitimate dual-threat QB, you'd think that Kyler Murray would have more production and success in the NFL to show for. He's just an odd QB to figure out if you ask me.

18. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Russell Wilson is a good-ish QB at this point. The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost three games in a row to three good teams, so that's kind of where this team is at right now. They can't hang with the big guns and won't go anywhere in the postseason as long as Wilson is their starting QB. But the issue here is that the Steelers may not have a choice but to extend Russell Wilson for a few years. Where else would they turn?

The stats do not tell the entire picture with Wilson, and it's almost like that was the exact case in 2023 with the Denver Broncos.

17. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams has been fine this year, but the sacks and the inaccuracy are definitely things to improve on for 2025 and beyond. The right coaching staff is going to stabilize his young career, and I think people are too quick to overreact with Williams.

He'll end up being a very good QB in the NFL, but it just might take some time. He can't help that the dysfunctional Chicago Bears drafted him. Williams has been average this year if you ask me among all 32 starters. There is a lot to like but also a ton to improve on.