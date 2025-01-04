NFL Power Rankings: Final starting quarterback rankings of the 2024 season

16. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Now very deep into the QB middle class, CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans looked like the next elite QB in the NFL, but he and the Texans have regressed a ton in 2024, and even if they do win in Week 18 and finish 10-7, this year's 10-7 record feels a lot more flimsy than last year's 10-7 record. Houston needs to invest big-time along their offensive line.

And Stroud has to take some blame as well. His numbers across the board are just not good. This will be a huge offseason for Houston. They have won the AFC South for the second year in a row, but this team is flawed. CJ Stroud comes in at no. 16 in our final QB power rankings.

15. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is one of those good-not-great QBs that the San Francisco 49ers should worry about paying too much for. Purdy is clearly good enough to be one of the 32 starters in the NFL, but it doesn't appear like he is someone who will ever win a Super Bowl. Purdy has been fine this year, and his production has declined given the circumstances he's had to deal with.

The elite QBs tend to elevate the players around them, but 'good' QBs tend to play based on who is around them. Brock Purdy is the epitome of good, but that's it.

14. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is cut from the same cloth as Brock Purdy, but Tagovailoa has a huge injury issue, period. It's odd that the Miami Dolphins invested so much money into this QB, as it is clear that they won't win anything of note as long as he is under center.

The Miami Dolphins again lost their QB due to another concussion, and had they not had to deal with that, Miami probably has 10 wins and is in the playoffs. That isn't the case - they need to win in Week 18 and get some help to get it. Even making the playoffs does not change the issues that this team has with Tua Tagovailoa.

13. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is a fine QB. He's clearly got an elite supporting cast around him, so his lack of passing production is always kind of odd. Hurts is a very good dual-threat QB but doesn't offer a ton of explosion as a passer. The Philadelphia Eagles won't win a Super Bowl with Hurts, but he's fine.

Jalen Hurts comes in at no. 13 in our QB power rankings to close out the 2024 NFL regular season.