NFL Power Rankings: Final starting quarterback rankings of the 2024 season

12. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

What am I missing here with Bo Nix? Why are people still low on the QB? He's top-10 in the NFL in passing touchdowns, has scored four touchdowns with his legs, and has not fumbled the ball once this year. This dude can ball, folks.

Many people have been way off with Bo Nix and their pre-draft evaluations, but Sean Payton clearly saw something. Nix and the Broncos did go toe-to-toe with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, which tells you just how good the QB can be in the future.

I was trying to not let my Broncos-fandom bias get in the way here, but I am not sure the QBs ranked below Nix have been better at all. This is a legitimate QB in year one and a player with top-10 potential at the position.

11. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has been the same QB for his entire career, but he's good. Herbert doesn't really have anything that stands out besides his size and arm strength. He's been the same "B+" QB since entering the league in 2020, but his avoidance of the interception this year is especially noticeable and impressive. Herbert is no. 11 in our final QB power rankings of the 2024 NFL regular season.

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is surging at the right time, but it's another year where it's been a lot of short, dink-and-dunk completions. The Kansas City Chiefs still need to work on fixing their WR room, and we've also seen Mahomes take a lot of QB hits and sacks this year. Make no mistake about it; the Chiefs' offense is flawed, and Mahomes has not been truly elite this year.

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is slowly approaching 40 years old but is still rippin' the football around with ease. Stafford and the Rams are 10-6 on the year after beginning the season 1-4. They've gotten a lot healthier and are a true force when the NFL playoffs roll around. It's been another top-10 type of season for the veteran QB.