NFL Power Rankings: Final starting quarterback rankings of the 2024 season

4. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold should not only score a long-term deal with the Minnesota Vikings, but he should also receive some MVP votes this year. What he's done for the Vikes in 2024 is outstanding, and it's not some fluke. The Vikes could secure the no. 1 seed with a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 18. That game could be the best of the entire season.

Darnold is no. 4 in our QB power rankings.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is once again playing out of his mind and should get some MVP votes if the voters know what they are doing. Goff and the Detroit Lions have endured a ton of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, so it's put more pressure on the offense to score more points.

And with Goff having played in a Super Bowl before, he's one of the more experienced playoff QBs the league currently has. Even though Goff is a pure pocket passer and does not have a ton of explosiveness, he's still been one of the best QBs in the league this year.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow could see his elite season go to waste if the Cincinnati Bengals do not make the postseason this year. If they miss the playoffs, it's because of their defense, which has been a bottom-five unit the entire season.

It's really been Trey Hendrickson and everyone else on that side of the ball. The Bengals need to take a huge step next offseason to fix their defense, as the team could waste away Burrow's prime if they fail to do so. He's been the second-best QB in the NFL this year.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Unquestionably the best quarterback in the NFL this year, Lamar Jackson should win his second MVP award in a row and third overall. He's already got the most QB rushing yards in NFL history and would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he retired today.

He can do it all and is now turning into a flat-out elite passer. Jackson is putting up insane numbers and could lead the Baltimore Ravens on a deep playoff run this year. He's no. 1 in our final QB power rankings of the 2024 NFL regular season.