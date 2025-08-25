NFL Power Rankings: Final wide receiver rankings before the regular season

8. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Drake London was a modestly-productive wide receiver in his first two years in the NFL, but he put it all together in the 2024 NFL Season, as he caught 100 passes for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.

London has missed just one game in his NFL career and is going to be a huge target for second-year QB Michael Penix Jr for 2025 and beyond. The Falcons do have a legitimate no. 1 on their hands with London. He's been targeted at least 110 times in every season of his NFL.

7. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyree Hill was not able to put up a high-end season in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, but Miami was dealing with poor QB play. However, in his three-year career with the Dolphins, Hill has caught 319 passes for 4,468 yards and 26 touchdowns. He had four-straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2020-2023 as well.

Back in 2023, Tyreek Hill led the NFL in yards, touchdowns, and yards per game, and you have to think that he's got another solid year or two in him, as it seems like he could retire in the near future. A future Hall of Famer. Tyreek Hill is seventh in our power rankings.

6. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Making the Pro Bowl as a rookie, Puka Nacua had caught 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. Nacua was only able to suit up for 11 games in the 2024 NFL Season, but the key here is that he averaged an entire reception more per game and about 2.5 more yards per game compared to his rookie season.

Had Nacua played a full 17 games, he would have likely not only made the Pro Bowl, but also been named to an All-Pro team as well. He's got just under 2,500 yards through his first two seasons in the NFL and is going to feast alongside Davante Adams in the 2025 NFL Season. Nacua is sixth in our WR power rankings.

5. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

A three-time Pro Bowler AJ Brown has 7,026 yards through his first six seasons in the NFL, and he might just be the most physically dominant receiver in the NFL. Despite playing with a below-average passer in Jalen Hurts, Brown has managed to catch 261 passes for 4,031 yards and 25 touchdowns during his Philly tenure.

He also caught a career-high 69.1% of his targets in the 2024 NFL Season, and is only set to enter his age-28 season in the NFL. AJ Brown is a top-5 receiver in the NFL, period.