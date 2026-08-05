NFL Power Rankings: Head coach rankings for 2026 as training camp rolls on

3. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Had Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix not broken his ankle in the AFC Divisional Round victory over the Bills, we're likely talking about this team at least having come off a Super Bowl appearance. Sean Payton has now won 32 regular season games in his three seasons on the job, with two playoff appearances and an AFC West title.

The Broncos have also improved in their win total each year Payton has been with the team, and this is a coach who is now going on 20 years of being quite good at what he does. Furthermore, Payton and the Broncos were able to draft and develop Nix, which is another huge sign of overall high-end competency.

It's a good time to be a Broncos fan.

2. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald is now 24-10 in the regular season as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks with a Super Bowl title. He's started his tenure about as good as a coach possibly could. This is obviously only his third year in on the job, so being able to sustain a certain level of success into 2026 and beyond is crucial, but even after two years, we have him ranked No. 2, so he's doing a lot of things right thus far.

1. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Likely a future Hall of Famer, Sean McVay tops our power rankings of head coaches for the 2026 season. Yes, the Los Angeles Rams have loaded rosters, but this franchise was largely irrelevant before McVay came aboard way back in the 2017 season.

He's already won 10 playoff games and now has seven seasons in nine years with double-digit wins, along with just one losing season, which was mostly because of mounting injuries. McVay is the best at what he does at the moment.