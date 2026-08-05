NFL Power Rankings: Head coach rankings for 2026 as training camp rolls on

24. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers really took strides from 2024 into 2025. The Panthers went 5-12 in his first year and proceeded to go 8-9 in his second season. If that trend holes, Carolina would win 11 games in the 2026 season.

And while the arrow is pointing up, which is also the case for Bryce Young, there is much more in front of the team than another 8-9 record, which would almost certainly not yield another NFC South title. If you're one who is optimistic about this team, I get it, but taking that next step is an incredibly difficult thing to do.

For the time being, Canales shouldn't be viewed as anything special as a head coach, but that could all change with another improved season.

23. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles is a competent head coach who is able to keep the car driving in the right direction, but it's pretty clear that he isn't a head coach a team is going to win deep in the playoffs with, and that's OK. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again aren't able to make the playoffs in a weaker division, and the coaching takes focus, I'd not be shocked if the franchise would go in another direction.

22. Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike McCarthy is back in the head coaching ranks with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I'd have to guess that this stop would be his last in the NFL. The last time McCarthy took a year off, his first year back on the job was a 6-10 record with the Dallas Cowboys back in 2020.

And on paper, the Steelers just don't overwhelm you at any particular position, so this could be a lean year for the franchise. I do believe being out of the league for an entire season could have a negative impact on his overall ability, especially since Pittsburgh isn't a juggernaut.