NFL Power Rankings: Head coach rankings for 2026 as training camp rolls on

12. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Kevin O'Connell and the Minnesota Vikings back-doored their way into a winning record last year, largely doing it with bottom-5 quarterback play. We have seen this Vikings teams win a ton of games before, and I am not sure many are doubting O'Connell himself.

Obviously, the JJ McCarthy selection in the 2024 NFL Draft appears to have been the wrong one, but we don't know for sure if that was O'Connell's call. What is clear though is that he's capable at his job, and if they do plan on starting Kyler Murray, not many would be shocked if they finished with another winning record and got back into the playoffs.

11. Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is a winner. No matter the head coaching stop, Harbaugh simply wins. With Los Angeles, he's gone 11-6 in both seasons and has gotten blown out in the Wild Card Round both years as well. While he has helped bring stability to the Chargers franchise, there hasn't been anything to speak of when the postseason rolls around.

Harbaugh does take a good standing in our power rankings, but with that said, there is a clear level of success that he hasn't been able to reach as of yet.

10. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

While Nick Sirianni is a Super Bowl champion, there always seems to be something going on with the Philadelphia Eagles, and it's usually centered around the offense, which has been dysfunctional multiple times in his tenure. This unit just can't figure something out for the long-term, and with the Eagles being an 'every other year' type of team, you have to wonder if changes are on the way if they fail to improve in 2026.

With that said, Sirianni's Eagles have won double-digit games four years in a row, which is something many head coaches can't say.