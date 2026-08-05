NFL Power Rankings: Head coach rankings for 2026 as training camp rolls on

6. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan is an awesome head coach with multiple Super Bowl appearances, but he's 0-2 in the big game and does seem to almost always have injury concerns with his team. This has been a thing for a majority of his head coaching career, so you have to wonder if this is a flaw with his practice tendencies.

With that said, Shanahan has won in this league constantly and always seems to have his teams ready to play in the playoffs. It feels like Shanahan is a coach who will eventually win a Super Bowl.

5. Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel helped lead the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl this past season with a 14-3 regular season record and a 3-0 record in the AFC playoffs. While the Patriots were clearly taking advantage of an incredibly easy schedule, Vrabel does have success dating back to his coaching days with the Titans.

This wasn't some one-off season, but it is worth wondering if a slight regression is on the way given the Patriots schedule does get a lot tougher. One thing that Vrabel is clearly known for, though, is consistently being able to get the most out of his players.

4. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid is still one of the greatest of all-time, but we did see the Kansas City Chiefs come back down to earth in the 2025 season. I do believe this was mostly a personnel issue, which isn't all on Reid, but a bounce back season has to be in order this year. If not, I'd begin wondering myself if the game is slowly passing him by.

But this is a team that won two Super Bowls in a row in 2022 and 2023 and got back in 2024, so one non-playoff season doesn't change much.