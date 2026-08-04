NFL Power Rankings: Latest NFC team rankings as training camps roll along

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If I can be so bold, the arrow is definitely pointing down for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2026.

It's not just that the team lost a couple of key veterans in LB Lavonte David (retirement) and WR Mike Evans (49ers), but also the fact that it feels like they might end up being a year late moving on from head coach Todd Bowles.

The contract situation and fallout with Baker Mayfield is a concern right now. The fact that Vita Vea is asking for a trade with just over a month before the season starts is a major concern right now.

The Buccaneers are lucky they play in one of the most wide-open divisions in football, because otherwise, they might get absolutely buried this season. It's going to be an interesting year for Tampa Bay without some of those key veteran voices in the locker room, especially if Vea is granted his wish and gets traded.

You can't be missing so many major veteran players and have your quarterback feeling like he's already got one foot out the door. The Buccaneers need winning to "cure all" for the dark clouds hanging over them as training camp is underway.

11. Atlanta Falcons

Nobody really likes the Atlanta Falcons' quarterback situation right now. Let's just cut to the chase there.

It's not the most uninspiring quarterback battle going on in the NFL right now, but it's one that doesn't feel like it has any true long-term implications either way.

That's one of the biggest questions that will get answered this season: Can either of Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. prove to be the Falcons' long-term option at QB in 2026?

The Falcons' defense was improved enough last season to think that they could realistically contend for the division title this year, even if there are lingering quarterback issues. The Falcons have one of the best non-quarterbacks in the entire NFL in running back Bijan Robinson, who will be a top contender for Offensive Player of the Year in 2026.

A lot of the core of this Falcons' roster looks solid. The quarterback position is limiting them from being one of everyone's favorite breakout team candidates in 2026.