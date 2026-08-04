NFL Power Rankings: Latest NFC team rankings as training camps roll along

8. Dallas Cowboys

If new defensive coordinator Christian Parker can even take the Dallas Cowboys' defense from being awful to league-average, then the Cowboys should be true contenders in the NFC.

And that's not an exaggeration.

There are few teams in the NFC -- or the NFL, in general -- with the type of top-end talent at the offensive skill positions that the Cowboys have in place. The group including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams is the definition of enviable.

The Cowboys have spent the last year revamping and picking up the pieces in the wake of the Micah Parsons trade. They've done a really good job of addressing the personnel on that side of the ball, adding key players like Quinnen Williams and Rashan Gary via trade as well as star defensive back Caleb Downs in the 1st round of this year's draft.

And don't forget about their other 1st-rounder in 2026: Malachi Lawrence.

Assuming the offense keeps humming and stays healthy, all eyes will be on the Dallas defense, which could be one of the most significantly improved units in the entire NFL this season.

7. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers could very well be the most underrated team on this list as training camps continue to chug along around the NFL.

The injury to Micah Parsons last year derailed what could have been a truly special season for the Packers, and we have every reason to believe they can rebound in 2026...when Parsons gets back.

The Packers are going to have to weather the storm until Parsons is fully recovered and feels like he can go out there and be his usual dominant self, and right now, there's no telling exactly how long that can be. The earliest he can return is mid-October, but we won't know for sure until he's practicing again.

Along with missing Parsons at the start of the season, the Packers will have a new defensive scheme under Jonathan Gannon and some key new personnel without Rashan Gary, Quay Walker, or a key depth piece in Kingsley Enagbare.

The Packers' approach has always been player development first, so they are clearly banking on the visions they've had for players they've drafted coming to fruition.