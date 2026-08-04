NFL Power Rankings: Latest NFC team rankings as training camps roll along

4. San Francisco 49ers

Despite suffering more injuries than pretty much any other team last season (at least, that's what it felt like), the 49ers still had one of the best teams in the league.

Winning 12 games in the NFC West is not something to be minimized, but it doesn't feel like the 49ers are being considered one of the truly "elite" teams in the NFC heading into the 2026 season, at least not compared to their peers in the NFC West.

Part of the reason for that is the injury bug has already started to get after this team. They recently made a move to bring back Deebo Samuel after learning that Ricky Pearsall was dealing with a knee injury, so at least there are some good vibes in the midst of it all.

I'm still of the mind that the 49ers are going to be true contenders in the NFC until proven otherwise. A fully healthy season from Brock Purdy as well as a fully healthy season from Nick Bosa should immediately put this team back into contention, even though Mac Jones was no slouch when called upon last year.

The 49ers ranked dead last in the NFL in sacks last season, something they have to get figured out for 2026.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl hangover season was very real for the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

It speaks volumes to the talent on this roster that the Eagles were still able to win 11 games despite playing some of the worst football we've seen from them offensively in recent years. The drama with AJ Brown finally reached a boiling point, Jalen Hurts wasn't as dynamic as we've seen in the past, Saquon Barkley's numbers took a nosedive, and the offense simply couldn't take advantage of another year of truly elite defense from Vic Fangio's unit.

That could change in 2026 as the Eagles will enter the season with a bit of a renewed focus after a down year (and quick playoff exit).

The biggest question mark is going to be how the offense looks under new OC Sean Mannion, as well as how the passing game looks without AJ Brown. DeVonta Smith is still one of the best in the NFL at his position, but newcomers like 1st-round pick Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks might be able to provide the type of spark (and team-first approach) the Eagles need to start humming again.