NFL Power Rankings: Latest NFC team rankings as training camps roll along

2. Seattle Seahawks

The most dangerous thing you can do during an offseason is underestimate the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Repeating as Super Bowl champs is one of the hardest things to do in the NFL, but the Seattle Seahawks seem to have the type of program to sustain some of the losses they've had this offseason, and keep the operation humming in 2026.

But the losses have been rather significant. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is probably the most significant of them all, but on the defensive side of the ball, they're replacing key players like Boye Mafe, Coby Bryant, and Riq Woolen. They are going to be relying on Mike Macdonald's scheme and ability to develop young players in a big way this season, but he's got plenty of history to prove it can be done.

One of the more interesting things about last year's Seahawks team is that they were near the top of the NFL in both giveaways and takeaways last season. They are going to need to be better about ball security in 2026, and without Kubiak calling the shots, it's going to be interesting to see how efficient that operation is under Brian Fleury, the former run game coordinator for the 49ers.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams don't get any sort of parade for winning the offseason, but if there was ever going to be a parade for winning the offseason, the 2026 Rams deserve it.

If you want to talk about seeing an opportunity to win a Super Bowl after falling short the season prior, then attacking needs with a Super Bowl-level aggressiveness, Les Snead is putting on an absolute masterclass.

This is what every fan of every NFL team wants to see their team do. The Rams would have had an outstanding offseason if they had just traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie, but they've taken it to the next level by trading for Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett as well. They drafted a possible franchise QB of the future in Ty Simpson. They gave Matthew Stafford a raise after his MVP season.

Aaron Donald might come out of retirement just to play for this team.

The vibes are off the charts for the Rams right now, and it feels like it's going to be an upset if anyone else is representing the NFC in the Super Bowl at the end of the season.