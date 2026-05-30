NFL Power Rankings: Most impactful non-1st-round rookie for every NFC East team

2. Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers, Tight End

With a trade of AJ Brown seemingly all but certain at this point, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to be breaking in some new weapons for Jalen Hurts in the passing game.

And even if Brown isn't traded (which feels very unlikely at this point), those new weapons are going to get broken in. The Eagles traded for Dontayvion Wicks, they brought in Hollywood Brown, and they moved up in the NFL Draft to get Makai Lemon. In the 2nd round, however, they might have gotten one of the top steals of this class.

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers is an absolutely outrageous athlete with speed and explosiveness, and as a former quarterback, he's still learning the tight end position. He's going to be in a great position to learn behind Dallas Goedert, and he should be a huge impact addition to the Philly offense just like Goedert once was when the Eagles already had Zach Ertz.

1. Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams, Wide Receiver

Because of how badly the Commanders needed weapons this offseason, there are probably going to be a lot of unfair expectations heaped on 3rd-round pick Antonio Williams.

But the hype might be justified.

Williams is outstanding after the catch, and projecting to the slot at the next level, he's going to be able to eat up a high volume of targets right away. He knows how to find soft spots against zone coverage, then turn upfield when the ball comes his direction and create after the catch.

This is a player who can catch the ball at a high rate, but also get carries out of the backfield and be an asset in the return game.

It would be a huge shock if Williams wasn't an immediate impact player for new Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough.