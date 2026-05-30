NFL Power Rankings: Most impactful non-1st-round rookies on every AFC East team

Everybody expects instant impact from 1st-round picks in the NFL Draft, but which players could prove to be the best values beyond the top 32 picks overall?

The AFC East is going to be a fun division to watch in 2026 with the Dolphins clearly in rebuild mode, the Jets on the rise, and both the Patriots and Bills contending for a Super Bowl. All of those teams, regardless of their status for this season, are going to need rookies to step up in a big way.

And there are rookies seemingly ready to answer the call.

Who are we predicting will be the most impactful rookies in this division this season who weren't taken in the 1st round?

NFL Power Rankings: AFC East most impactful non-1st-round rookies in 2026

4. Buffalo Bills: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Linebacker

Yes, the Buffalo Bills had multiple picks in the 2nd round of the 2026 NFL Draft (TJ Parker, Davis Igbinosun), but a player fans of the team need to really keep an eye on early in his career is TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

Elarms-Orr played at TCU and was one of the most productive linebackers from a crop of prospects that is one of the best we've evaluated at the position. In a draft like this one, you are taking guys a round or two later than their actual value because of the ridiculous depth of the class.

Elarms-Orr is an example of exactly that.

The Buffalo Bills have a first-year defensive coordinator coming over in Jim Leonhard, who has been exceedingly complimentary of his rookie linebacker. Leonhard has already revealed that Elarms-Orr has been working with the starters at OTAs and communicating the defense at a high level. He has elite athletic traits and is outstanding as a blitzer from the off-ball linebacker position, which will be crucial in Leonhard's defense.

3. Miami Dolphins: Jacob Rodriguez, Linebacker

It just so happens that the first two players on the list play the off-ball linebacker position, and Jacob Rodriguez is truly one of the more special talents at that position in this draft.

Physically, Rodriguez isn't going to blow anyone away. That's part of the reason why he fell out of the 1st round to begin with. But there is also no doubt that in a class loaded at linebacker, Rodriguez was arguably the most productive.

He was certainly the most productive when it comes to creating takeaways, which is an area he can help the Dolphins immediately. He had seven forced fumbles and four interceptions this past season at Texas Tech, and had 10 forced fumbles and five interceptions over the past two seasons combined. Not to mention his 21.5 tackles for loss.

He has a chance to contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year with the numbers he will put up.