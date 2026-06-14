NFL Power Rankings: NFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

10. Carolina Panthers: Winner

It really feels like the Carolina Panthers are trending up, even after finishing with a losing record last season. The Panthers are the reigning NFC South champs, but they're one of a number of teams that doesn't want to simply run it back this coming season.

The Panthers have a lot of reasons to be excited after OTAs, and maybe the most underrated headline of OTAs was Ikem Ekwonu working on the side field as he recovers from injury. After signing Rasheed Walker in free agency and drafting Blake Miller, the Panthers have seemingly -- and quite effectively -- fortified the offensive line.

Jonathan Brooks was on the field for OTAs, another welcome sight for this team. Jalen Coker was given a well-earned contract extension. The arrow is pointing up for Carolina in a big way.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Loser

The Buccaneers are ranked above their division counterpart because the outside expectations for them are going to be a lot higher. The Bucs are more of a veteran-laden team than the Panthers, but that can also work against them in some ways.

Sometimes, young and hungry is more dangerous.

The Bucs earned a "loser" designation in these rankings because of the contract situation with quarterback Baker Mayfield. It just casts a dark cloud over this team, and Mayfield's honesty about the situation really makes it feel like he's not thrilled about where things are at.

Still, the expectations for this Buccaneers squad will be very high. Even after losing Mike Evans and Lavonte David, they will be expected to take back the division in 2026.