NFL Power Rankings: NFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

8. Philadelphia Eagles: Loser

We're slowly but surely reaching the point where the Philadelphia Eagles might be the most underrated team in the NFL during the offseason.

You just can't shake the fact that Philadelphia has gotten a bit worse, even if the AJ Brown trade feels like addition by subtraction because of how brutally long that process played out. With Brown out of the picture, the Eagles can focus on the guys who want to be in Philadelphia, but this is a team with huge question marks.

Jalen Hurts is in need of a bounce-back year after an objectively bad 2025 season. The Eagles have tried including Jalen Carter in some trade discussions this offseason, but to no avail. There is a possibility things could get messy for this team in a hurry. We might have seen the beginning of a slight decline last year. This season will prove whether or not the Eagles can bounce back or if the house of cards is about to completely fall.

7. Dallas Cowboys: Winner

The single biggest development for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is the defense getting back on track, and it sounds like new defensive coordinator Christian Parker has them on their way.

The Cowboys made so many new additions to that side of the ball, but on top of the player personnel, it's the coaching that's really going to elevate some of these young players quickly. If the Cowboys can have even a league-average defense this coming season, and maybe a dangerous pass rush, they could contend for the NFC East title.

Rookies Malachi Lawrence and Caleb Downs sound like they are as-advertisde as 1st-round picks from this year's draft, and the Cowboys have some new veteran voices on that side of the ball in Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, and others.