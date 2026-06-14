NFL Power Rankings: NFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

6. Green Bay Packers: Loser

The Green Bay Packers should still be one of the best teams in the NFC this coming season, but the headlines throughout OTAs haven't been great.

Josh Jacobs has some off-field issues looming large right now. Micah Parsons basically declared he was going on the PUP list to start the season as he plays it cautiously in his return from a knee injury late last year. It's not that the Packers don't have a strong roster on paper or a good team on the field, but there are some question marks right now.

Green Bay also gave a huge contract to Christian Watson, seemingly out of nowhere, and that quickly became one of the most contested contracts of the offseason from the general NFL population.

There have been some early kicker issues at OTAs, something Packers fans will lose sleep over if it lingers into the preseason.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Winner

There has really been nothing major coming out of Seahawks OTAs, and I almost considered them for the "loser" category considering the move the Rams made to acquire Myles Garrett.

We've talked plenty this offseason about the Seahawks losing Klint Kubiak, and how much that could end up mattering when the season rolls around. They also lost a lot of key players from last year's Super Bowl run, but the word out of Seahawks OTAs is that it doesn't appear there's any dropoff in the operation.

I suppose the jury is out on that for the time being. The primary reason the Seahawks got into the "winner" category here is the fact that sometimes, no news is good news. And their Super Bowl ring design was also unveiled, and it's glorious.