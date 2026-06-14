NFL Power Rankings: NFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

2. Chicago Bears: Winner

I would normally just chalk it up to the Twitter/X algorithm doing its thing, but it really does feel like the Bears had more hype during OTAs than any other team around the league.

Of course, Caleb Williams being named as the new Madden cover athlete helps with that, but head coach Ben Johnson was also talking up wide receivers Rome Odunze and especially Luther Burden as the Bears progressed through OTAs.

After their breakthrough year in 2025, it feels like the NFL world is rallying around the Bears as this year's team with the most offseason hype. Everyone saw how much Caleb Williams progressed in his first year under Ben Johnson, and it seems like that is unanimously expected to continue in 2026.

1. Los Angeles Rams: Winner

The Rams are the most obvious winner from OTAs out of any team in the NFL. The trade to acquire Myles Garrett is something most people have only ever been able to do when they turn off the rules on Madden and just trade for whoever they want.

Les Snead is living out this Millennial's video game Franchise Mode dream in real life.

What the Rams have done is historic. For the first time in NFL history, the reigning NFL MVP and Defensive Player of the Year will now be on the same team going into the next season. It's not surprising that has never happened before, but it's also not surprising that Snead was the GM to find a way to make that 1st in NFL history actually happen.

The Rams feel like the team to beat in the NFL right now, and it'll be fascinating to see who can actually do it.